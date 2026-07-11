Zimbra is urging customers to apply updates to address a critical security vulnerability impacting the Classic Web Client that could result in arbitrary code execution.

The vulnerability has been described as a case of stored cross-site scripting (XSS) that could allow specially crafted emails to execute malicious scripts in a user's session. It has yet to be assigned a CVE identifier.

"The update fixes a security issue in the Classic Web Client where a specially crafted email could run malicious code when the email is opened," Zimbra said. "If exploited, it could allow access to mailbox information, session data, or account settings."

XSS vulnerabilities occur when an application includes untrusted data in a web page without proper validation or escaping. This allows attackers to inject and execute malicious JavaScript in victims' browsers, which can result in session hijacking, credential theft, and account compromise.

Stored XSS, or persistent XSS, is a type of XSS flaw where the injected script is permanently stored on the target servers in a database in the form of a seemingly harmless comment or a forum post, causing any site visitor to be compromised as soon as the page containing the JavaScript is loaded on their web browser.

Although Zimbra makes no mention of the vulnerability being exploited in the wild, XSS flaws in Zimbra have been an attack magnet for years, with bad actors attempting to weaponize such vulnerabilities as far back as December 2021.

Last October, a stored XSS flaw in the Classic Web Client (CVE-2025-27915, CVSS Score: 5.4) was alleged to have been exploited as a zero-day in attacks targeting the Brazilian military, although Zimbra told The Hacker News at the time that it found no evidence to back it up.

Other XSS flaws that have been exploited by threat actors include CVE-2023-37580 and CVE-2024-27443. Given its high potential for abuse, users are recommended to update to Zimbra Collaboration Suite version 10.1.19 for optimal protection.