Threat actors are now exploiting a recently disclosed critical security flaw impacting ServiceNow AI Platform, according to Defused Cyber.

In a post shared on X, the threat intelligence firm said it's observing in-the-wild exploitation of CVE-2026-6875 (CVSS score: 9.5), a sandbox escape vulnerability that could allow an unauthenticated user to run arbitrary code.

Patches for the flaw were released by ServiceNow throughout June in the following versions -

Brazil EA and Brazil GA

Australia Patch 2

Zurich Patch 7b and Zurich Patch 9

Yokohama Patch 12 Hot Fix 1b and Yokohama Patch 13

Searchlight Cyber, which disclosed additional technical specifics, said it reported the issue on April 1, 2026, adding it allows a complete compromise of the ServiceNow instance as well as all connected proxy servers.

Besides rolling out a fix, ServiceNow is "enhancing instance security by severely restricting the type of code that can run in sandbox contexts," security researcher Adam Kues noted.

Defused initially noted that the exploitation efforts target the same pre-authentication endpoint ("/assessment_thanks.do") using HTTP POST requests, although the sandbox-escape gadget leads to the same code execution primitive by a different route documented in the proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit.

However, in a subsequent post, Defused issued a correction, stating the captured payload in fact matches that of Searchlight Cyber's PoC.

In light of active exploitation, customers of self-hosted versions are advised to apply the fixes, if not already, to counter the threat.

Update

Following the publication of the story, a ServiceNow spokesperson told The Hacker News that there has been no exploitation observed to date.

"ServiceNow is aware of a cybersecurity company's recent publication regarding exploitation activity associated with a previously disclosed security vulnerability, identified as CVE-2026-6875," the spokesperson noted. "Based on our investigation to date, we have not observed evidence that this activity is related to instances that ServiceNow hosts."

"We have provided updates and patches designed to address this issue, and we encourage our self-hosted and ServiceNow-hosted customers to apply the relevant patches if they have not already done so. In addition, we will continue to work directly with customers who need assistance in applying the patches."

(The story was updated after publication to include a response from ServiceNow.)