TL;DR: Stop chasing thousands of "toast" alerts. Join experts from Wiz to learn how hackers connect tiny flaws to build a "Lethal Chain" to your data—and how to break it. Register for the Strategic Briefing Here.

Most security tools work like a smoke alarm that goes off every time you burn a piece of toast. You get so many alerts that you eventually start to ignore them.

The real danger? While your team is busy fixing 100 "toast" alerts, a sophisticated attacker is quietly building a Lethal Chain through your system.

Hackers rarely look for one big "open door" anymore. Instead, they find a series of tiny, low-risk "cracks" that don't look scary on their own. By connecting these cracks—moving from a small coding bug to a cloud misconfiguration—they create a direct path to your most sensitive data.

If your tools only look at code or cloud in isolation, you aren’t seeing the big picture. You’re flying blind.

The Briefing: Stop Guessing. Start Mapping.

Join security leaders next week for a live deep dive into today’s most dangerous attack patterns with Wiz experts Mike McGuire and Salman Ladha.

What we will cover:

Beyond the Alert: How to tell which bugs are actually "deadly" by mapping real-world attack paths.

How to tell which bugs are actually "deadly" by mapping real-world attack paths. The Code-to-Cloud Gap: Why hackers love the "white space" between your development and your production environments.

Why hackers love the "white space" between your development and your production environments. Cutting the Noise: A practical framework to help your team stop wasting time on alerts that don't matter.

The value of joining us live is the Direct Access. Following the briefing, we will hold an open Q&A session where you can put your specific architecture or pipeline challenges to Mike and Salman.

Can’t make the live time? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the full recording immediately after the session.