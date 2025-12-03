Remember when phishing emails were easy to spot? Bad grammar, weird formatting, and requests from a "Prince" in a distant country?

Those days are over.

Today, a 16-year-old with zero coding skills and a $200 allowance can launch a campaign that rivals state-sponsored hackers. They don't need to be smart; they just need to subscribe to the right AI tool.

We are witnessing the industrialization of cybercrime. The barrier to entry has collapsed, and your current email filters are looking for threats that no longer exist.

Watch the Live Breakdown of AI Phishing Tools ➜

The New "Big Three" of Cybercrime

Security leaders don't need another lecture on what phishing is. You need to see exactly what you are up against. This isn't science fiction—these tools are being sold on the dark web right now.

In this webinar, we are going inside the "AI Phishing Factory" to deconstruct the three tools rewriting the threat landscape:

WormGPT: Think of ChatGPT, but without the "ethical guardrails." It doesn't have a conscience. It writes flawless, highly personalized Business Email Compromise (BEC) messages that sound exactly like your CEO—no typos, perfect tone.

Think of ChatGPT, but without the "ethical guardrails." It doesn't have a conscience. It writes flawless, highly personalized Business Email Compromise (BEC) messages that sound exactly like your CEO—no typos, perfect tone. FraudGPT: The "Netflix" of hacking. For a low monthly subscription, attackers get a full suite of tools to write malicious code, create scam landing pages, and draft emails. It is hacking-as-a-service.

The "Netflix" of hacking. For a low monthly subscription, attackers get a full suite of tools to write malicious code, create scam landing pages, and draft emails. It is hacking-as-a-service. SpamGPT: This acts like a high-end marketing automation tool, but for criminals. It allows attackers to A/B test their scams and deliver them at a volume that overwhelms standard detection limits.

Here is the hard truth: You cannot train your employees fast enough to outsmart a machine that learns instantly. If an email is written by AI to be indistinguishable from a legitimate sender, someone will click. It is a statistical certainty.

Most defensive strategies focus on detection—trying to spot the bad email. But when the AI changes the emails' signature every second, detection fails.

Register for the Webinar ➜

Stop the Damage, Not Just the Email

This session isn't about scaring you with the problem; it's about fixing it.

Since we know users will eventually click, we have to change the strategy. We need to make the click irrelevant. We need to ensure that even if they land on the phishing page, the attacker gets nothing.

Join us to learn how to:

Identify the specific signatures of WormGPT and FraudGPT attacks. Shift your defense strategy from "blocking emails" to "protecting identity." Neutralize the attack at the point of access by removing the one thing hackers want: the credentials.

The bad guys are using AI to scale their attacks. You need to use intelligence to scale your defense.

Secure Your Seat Now ➜

Don't wait for the quarterly report to find out you were vulnerable. Get the strategy you need to shut this down now.