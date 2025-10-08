Every year, weak passwords lead to millions in losses — and many of those breaches could have been stopped.

Attackers don't need advanced tools; they just need one careless login.

For IT teams, that means endless resets, compliance struggles, and sleepless nights worrying about the next credential leak.

This Halloween, The Hacker News and Specops Software invite you to a live webinar: "Cybersecurity Nightmares: Tales from the Password Graveyard" — a chilling reality check every IT leader needs.

You'll explore real-world password breaches, why traditional password policies fail, and how new tools can help you stop attacks before they happen.

💀 What You'll Learn

Real breach stories and the lessons behind them.

Why complexity alone doesn't protect your users.

How Specops blocks breached passwords in real time.

A live demo of creating stronger, compliant, user-friendly policies.

A simple three-step plan for IT leaders to eliminate password risks fast.

👉 Register now to join the live demo and get your action plan.

🕸️ Make Passwords Secure — and Simple

Poor password management doesn't just create risk — it wastes time and hurts productivity. Specops helps IT teams strengthen security without adding friction for users.

Join this session to learn how to:

Cut helpdesk resets.

Meet compliance requirements.

Stop credential-based attacks for good.

🎃 Sign up today and end your password nightmares once and for all.