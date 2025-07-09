Run by the team at workflow orchestration and AI platform Tines, the Tines library features over 1,000 pre-built workflows shared by security practitioners from across the community - all free to import and deploy through the platform's Community Edition.

A recent standout is a workflow that handles malware alerts with CrowdStrike, Oomnitza, GitHub, and PagerDuty. Developed by Lucas Cantor at Intercom, the creators of fin.ai, the workflow makes it easier to determine the severity of a security alert and escalate it seamlessly, depending on the device owner's response. "It's a great way to reduce noise and add context to security issues that are added on our endpoints as well," Lucas explains.

In this guide, we'll share an overview of the workflow, plus step-by-step instructions for getting it up and running.

The problem - lack of integration between security tools

For security teams, responding to malware threats, analyzing their severity, and identifying the device owner so they can be contacted to resolve the threat, can take up a lot of time.

From a workflow perspective, teams often have to:

Manually respond to CrowdStrike events

Enrich the alert with additional metadata

Document and alert the device owner in Slack

Notify on call teams via PagerDuty

Going through this process manually can result in delays and increase the chances of human error.

The solution - automated ticket creation, device identification, and threat triage

Lucas's prebuilt workflow automates the process of taking the malware alert and creating the case - while crucially notifying the device owner and the on-call team. This workflow helps security teams accurately identify the level of threat faster by:

Detecting new alerts from Crowdstrike

Identifying and notifying the device owner

Escalating critical issues

The result is streamlined response to malware security alerts that ensures they are dealt with quickly, no matter what the severity.

Key benefits of this workflow:

Reduced remediation time

Device owner is kept informed

Clear remediation and escalation pathways

Centralized management system

Workflow overview

Tools used:

Tines - workflow orchestration and AI platform (free Community Edition available)

Crowdstrike - threat intelligence and EDR platform

Oomnitza - IT asset management platform

Github - developer platform

PagerDuty - incident management platform

Slack – team collaboration platform

How it works

Part 1

Get a security alert from CrowdStrike

Find the device that the alert was triggered and look up its details

Create a ticket in GitHub for the alert and raise the issue in a Slack message

If the device is owned by a user and it is a low priority, Send the owner a message requesting escalation

If the device is owned by a user and it is a high priority, Create a PagerDuty Event to notify the on-call analyst Informing the owner of the ongoing issue



Part 2

Get a user interaction with the Slack message

Enrich the GitHub issue with the users response

If the owner escalates the issue Create a PagerDuty Event to notify the on-call analyst



Configuring the workflow - step-by-step guide

1. Log into Tines or create a new account.

2. Navigate to the pre-built workflow in the library. Select import. This should take you straight to your new pre-built workflow.

3. Set up your credentials

You'll need five credentials added to your Tines tenant:

CrowdStrike

Oomnitza

Github

PagerDuty

Slack

Note that similar services to the ones listed above can also be used, with some adjustments to the workflow.

From the credentials page, select New credential, scroll down to the relevant credential and complete the required fields. Follow the CrowdStrike, Oomnitza, Github, PagerDuty, and Slack credential guides at explained.tines.com if you need help.

4. Configure your actions.

Set your environment variables. This includes your: Slack IT channel alerting webhook (`slack_channel_webhook_urls_prod`) CrowdStrike/GitHub severity priority mapping (`crowdstrike_to_github_priority_map`)

Configure CrowdStrike to alert the New CrowdStrike Detection webhook when a detection is created

Configure your SlackBot interactivity URL to the Receive Slack Button Push webhook

5. Test the workflow.

6. Publish and operationalize

Once tested, publish the workflow.

If you'd like to test this workflow, you can sign up for a free Tines account.