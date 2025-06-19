Meta Platforms on Wednesday announced that it's adding support for passkeys, the next-generation password standard, on Facebook.

"Passkeys are a new way to verify your identity and login to your account that's easier and more secure than traditional passwords," the tech giant said in a post.

Support for passkeys is expected to be available "soon" on Android and iOS mobile devices. The feature is also coming to its Messenger platform in the coming months.

The company said passkeys can also be used to auto-fill payment information when making purchases using Meta Pay.

Meta previously rolled out passkeys support for WhatsApp on Android in October 2023, and on iOS a few months later in April 2024. There is no word yet on when it plans to bring passkeys to Instagram.

Passkeys, backed by the FIDO Alliance, is a passwordless authentication solution that allows users to securely sign in to online services by using biometrics or the device lock PIN code.

"Passkeys are an upgrade in security compared to traditional passwords and one-time SMS codes because they are resistant to guessing or theft by malicious websites or scam links, making them effective against phishing and password spraying attacks," Meta said.

Last month, Microsoft made passkeys the default sign-in method for new consumer accounts. More recently, Apple previewed upcoming changes to its Passwords app that allows users to import and export passkeys between participating credential manager apps across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS 26.