How Many Gaps Are Hiding in Your Identity System? It's not just about logins anymore.

Today's attackers don't need to "hack" in—they can trick their way in. Deepfakes, impersonation scams, and AI-powered social engineering are helping them bypass traditional defenses and slip through unnoticed. Once inside, they can take over accounts, move laterally, and cause long-term damage—all without triggering alarms.

But here's the catch: most organizations only focus on parts of the identity lifecycle—usually authentication. That leaves critical gaps wide open during enrollment, recovery, and even routine access.

This upcoming webinar from Beyond Identity and Nametag breaks down what it really takes to protect your entire identity lifecycle—from the first time a user joins, to every login, to the moment they forget their credentials.

🔐 What's Covered:

AI Threats Are Already Here – Learn how attackers are using deepfakes to impersonate real users

– Learn how attackers are using deepfakes to impersonate real users Phishing-Resistant MFA – Go beyond SMS and OTPs with stronger, hardware-bound identity methods

– Go beyond SMS and OTPs with stronger, hardware-bound identity methods Trusted Devices Only – Ensure access is granted only from secure, compliant endpoints

– Ensure access is granted only from secure, compliant endpoints Seamless Recovery – Cut helpdesk load and keep attackers out during account resets

– Cut helpdesk load and keep attackers out during account resets Real-World Use Cases – See how modern organizations are stopping fraud before it starts

Most identity breaches don't start with a brute-force attack—they start with a fake user who looks real.

If you manage identity systems, run security operations, or design access controls, this session will give you clear, actionable steps to close the hidden gaps most teams overlook.

This isn't just another webinar. It's a live walkthrough of how to protect your people, your data, and your business—at every step of the identity lifecycle.

Join us and get ahead of what attackers already know. Your identity system might be more exposed than you think. Learn how to fix it—before someone else finds the weak link.