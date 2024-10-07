The interest in passwordless authentication has increased due to the rise of hybrid work environments and widespread digitization. This has led to a greater need for reliable data security and user-friendly interfaces. Without these measures, organizations are at risk of experiencing data breaches, leaks, and significant financial losses.

While traditional password-based systems offer protection, they are susceptible to security threats like phishing and identity theft which drives the consideration of going passwordless. Additionally, users often have difficulty remembering multiple passwords, which further jeopardizes security as they tend to reuse the same one for accessing multiple business systems and devices.

However, passwordless methods such as biometrics, smartcards, and multi-factor authentication prioritize both data security and user satisfaction. Nevertheless, not all passwordless authentication systems are the same and exhibit their own challenges.

The need for dependable security measures is largely driven by cyber-attacks and data breaches. In the webinar "Modernization of Authentication: Passwords vs Passwordless and MFA," co-hosts James Azar, CISO, and Darren James, Sr. Product Manager at Specops Software, will offer valuable insights into the evolving landscape of password security and authentication solutions.

Key Take-Aways:

A streamlined and user-friendly approach to securing access and the potential for enhanced security measures. Potential challenges and security considerations that come with implementing a passwordless strategy. Why passwords still play a crucial role in certain scenarios organizations. Understand how MFA serves as a critical layer of security, providing enhanced protection. The continued relevance of passwords in the context of emerging passwordless technologies.

Save Your Seat:

Increasing cyber threats and evolving compliance standards have created an even greater demand for reliable data protection that preserves unbroken productivity for both in-office and remote teams. The webinar will provide best practices for modern security and authentication, making it valuable for those looking to enhance their current security.

