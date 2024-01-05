Ivanti has released security updates to address a critical flaw impacting its Endpoint Manager (EPM) solution that, if successfully exploited, could result in remote code execution (RCE) on susceptible servers.

Tracked as CVE-2023-39336, the vulnerability has been rated 9.6 out of 10 on the CVSS scoring system. The shortcoming impacts EPM 2021 and EPM 2022 prior to SU5.

"If exploited, an attacker with access to the internal network can leverage an unspecified SQL injection to execute arbitrary SQL queries and retrieve output without the need for authentication," Ivanti said in an advisory.

"This can then allow the attacker control over machines running the EPM agent. When the core server is configured to use SQL express, this might lead to RCE on the core server."

The disclosure arrived weeks after the company resolved nearly two dozen security flaws in its Avalanche enterprise mobile device management (MDM) solution.

Of the 21 issues, 13 are rated critical (CVSS scores: 9.8) and have been characterized as unauthenticated buffer overflows. They have been patched in Avalanche 6.4.2.

"An attacker sending specially crafted data packets to the Mobile Device Server can cause memory corruption which could result in a denial-of-service (DoS) or code execution," Ivanti said.

While there is no evidence that these aforementioned weaknesses have been exploited in the wild, state-backed actors have, in the past, exploited zero-day flaws (CVE-2023-35078 and CVE-2023-35081) in Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM) to infiltrate the networks of multiple Norwegian government organizations.

A month later, another critical vulnerability in the Ivanti Sentry product (CVE-2023-38035, CVSS score: 9.8) came under active exploitation as a zero-day.