Google has rolled out security updates to fix seven security issues in its Chrome browser, including a zero-day that has come under active exploitation in the wild.

Tracked as CVE-2023-6345, the high-severity vulnerability has been described as an integer overflow bug in Skia, an open source 2D graphics library.

Benoît Sevens and Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) have been credited with discovering and reporting the flaw on November 24, 2023.

As is typically the case, the search giant acknowledged that "an exploit for CVE-2023-6345 exists in the wild," but stopped short of sharing additional information surrounding the nature of attacks and the threat actors that may be weaponizing it in real-world attacks.

It's worth noting that Google released patches for a similar integer overflow flaw in the same component (CVE-2023-2136) in April 2023 that had also come under active exploitation as a zero-day, raising the possibility that CVE-2023-6345 could be a patch bypass for the former.

CVE-2023-2136 is said to have "allowed a remote attacker who had compromised the renderer process to potentially perform a sandbox escape via a crafted HTML page."

With the latest update, the tech giant has addressed a total of six zero-days in Chrome since the start of the year -

CVE-2023-2033 (CVSS score: 8.8) - Type confusion in V8

CVE-2023-2136 (CVSS score: 9.6) - Integer overflow in Skia

CVE-2023-3079 (CVSS score: 8.8) - Type confusion in V8

CVE-2023-4863 (CVSS score: 8.8) - Heap buffer overflow in WebP

CVE-2023-5217 (CVSS score: 8.8) - Heap buffer overflow in vp8 encoding in libvpx

Users are recommended to upgrade to Chrome version 119.0.6045.199/.200 for Windows and 119.0.6045.199 for macOS and Linux to mitigate potential threats. Users of Chromium-based browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi are also advised to apply the fixes as and when they become available.