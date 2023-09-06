Google has rolled out monthly security patches for Android to address a number of flaws, including a zero-day bug that it said may have been exploited in the wild.

Tracked as CVE-2023-35674, the high-severity vulnerability is described as a case of privilege escalation impacting the Android Framework.

"There are indications that CVE-2023-35674 may be under limited, targeted exploitation," the company said in its Android Security Bulletin for September 2023 without delving into additional specifics.

The update also addresses three other privilege escalation flaws in Framework, with the search giant noting that the most severe of these issues "could lead to local escalation of privilege with no additional execution privileges needed" sans any user interaction.

UPCOMING WEBINAR Way Too Vulnerable: Uncovering the State of the Identity Attack Surface Achieved MFA? PAM? Service account protection? Find out how well-equipped your organization truly is against identity threats Supercharge Your Skills

Google said it has further plugged a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could lead to remote code execution without requiring interaction on the part of the victim.

"The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device, assuming the platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or if successfully bypassed," it added.

In total, Google has fixed 14 flaws in the System module and two shortcomings in the MediaProvider component, the latter of which will be delivered as a Google Play system update.