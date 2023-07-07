JumpCloud, a provider of cloud-based identity and access management solutions, has swiftly reacted to an ongoing cybersecurity incident that impacted some of its clients.

As part of its damage control efforts, JumpCloud has reset the application programming interface (API) keys of all customers affected by this event, aiming to protect their valuable data.

The company has informed the concerned clients about the critical nature of this move, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding their operations and organizations. This API key reset will, however, disrupt certain functionalities like AD import, HRIS integrations, JumpCloud PowerShell modules, JumpCloud Slack apps, Directory Insights Serverless apps, ADMU, third-party zero-touch MDM packages, Command Triggers, Okta SCIM integration, Azure AD SCIM integration, Workato, Aquera, Tray, and more.

Despite the potential disruptions, JumpCloud maintains that the key reset is for the greater good of its clients. For those needing assistance with resetting or re-establishing their API keys, the company stands ready to provide support.

The company urges affected clients to promptly reset their API keys to enhance their systems' security. To aid in this, JumpCloud has made available a detailed guide and an interactive simulation.

This recent event has highlighted the importance of API security, demonstrating the need for robust protective measures. It is crucial for businesses to adequately secure their APIs to avert potential security breaches.

JumpCloud's cloud-based Active Directory (AD) services are utilized by over 180,000 organizations globally. A multitude of software vendors and cloud service providers have integrated their systems with JumpCloud's suite of identity, access, and device management services.

Details regarding the specifics or scale of the incident are not available at this moment, but JumpCloud is actively addressing the situation. It is yet to be ascertained whether the company's network was compromised or the precise cause of the issue.

JumpCloud's communication has drawn some criticism for not being fully transparent.

Clients of JumpCloud affected by this event are advised to expedite their API key resets and stay tuned for further developments or announcements related to this incident.