Believe it or not, your attack surface is expanding faster than you realize. How? APIs, of course! More formally known as application programming interfaces, API calls are growing twice as fast as HTML traffic, making APIs an ideal candidate for new security solutions aimed at protecting customer data, according to Cloudflare.

According to the "Quantifying the Cost of API Insecurity" report, US businesses incurred upwards of $23 billion in losses from API-related breaches in 2022. In fact, 76% of cybersecurity professionals admitted to experiencing an API-related security incident.

This is why you can't afford to ignore your API security posture, especially when you consider that APIs don't exist in a vacuum. The infrastructure components powering those critical APIs can suffer from security misconfigurations as well, leaving you open to unexpected breaches.

However, this isn't something you or your AppSec teams can take on alone, both in terms of volume and complexity. On average, manual efforts to discover, document, migrate, refactor, and remediate require 40 hours of effort per API. If the average enterprise is managing roughly 15,000 APIs, that's 600,000 hours of manual effort.

Not to mention, according to the 2022 Global Risk Report developed by the World Economic Forum (WEF), 95% of cybersecurity issues could be traced back to human error. This means that an automated API security platform is likely to be the most effective solution at your disposal. But where do you start?

Join our webinar with Noname Security Field CTO Filip Verloy, where he will help you uncover your true API attack surface, from on-prem to the public cloud.

UPCOMING WEBINAR 🔐 Mastering API Security: Understanding Your True Attack Surface Discover the untapped vulnerabilities in your API ecosystem and take proactive steps towards ironclad security. Join our insightful webinar! Join the Session

During the webinar, you'll learn how to:

Analyze your APIs and broader infrastructure for misconfigurations and vulnerabilities to identify potential risks and show you where the vulnerabilities exist.

Improve your API security posture with advanced Kubernetes discovery and detection.

Integrate the Noname API Security Platform with Wiz to unify cloud infrastructure and API security for complete API attack surface management.

And much more!

Don't miss your opportunity to protect your organization from hackers, cybercriminals, and other malicious actors. Register Now.