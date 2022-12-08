Looking to up your cybersecurity game in the new year? Do not just buy electronics this vacation season, improve your cybersecurity!

The end of the year is a great time to re-evaluate your cybersecurity strategy and make some important investments in protecting your personal and professional data. Cyber threats are constantly evolving and becoming more sophisticated, so it's important to stay on top of your security game.

Investing in cybersecurity is not just about protecting your business from potential threats. It's also about gaining a competitive edge and earning the trust of your customers. In today's connected world, customers expect companies to prioritize their security. By investing in cybersecurity, you can show your customers that you value their data and their loyalty.

One of the best ways to do this is to take advantage of year-end offers from top cybersecurity companies. Many of these companies offer special discounts on their products and services at this time of year, making it an ideal time to upgrade your security.

Here are three hot deals that caught our eye. Do not miss out on these limited-time offers!

1. Best deal for your business: Uptycs Unified CNAPP and XDR for $1

Uptycs is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions. Their unique platform provides comprehensive protection in a single user-friendly interface that makes it easy to monitor and secure your entire infrastructure.

Right now, Uptycs is offering a special December SECRET DOLLAR MENU where you can get comprehensive "laptop to cloud" security and compliance for up to 1,000 assets for just $1.

With this offer, you get access to Uptycs' powerful security tools and features, including real-time visibility and control over your infrastructure, customizable queries and dashboards for tailored threat detection, and a scalable architecture for large and complex environments. You can also integrate Uptycs with popular security tools and platforms to ensure seamless protection for your data.

This offer is valued at over $75,000, making it an incredible opportunity to upgrade your cybersecurity at an unbeatable price. Do not miss out on this limited time offer from Uptycs - take advantage of it today and start the new year with improved security for your cloud, containers and laptops.

2. Best deal for your brain: SANS Institute Live Training

SANS Institute is a well-known and respected provider of cybersecurity training and certification. Their courses provide participants with the skills and knowledge they need to protect their organization's data and systems.

Right now, SANS is offering its best year-end deal on its live training courses. If you register and pay by December 14, you can save $600 on any 4-6 day live online or in-person course.

SANS' live training events are a great opportunity to get hands-on experience and improve your cybersecurity skills. These events feature hands-on labs, cyber range challenges, and networking opportunities so you can learn in a fun and interactive environment.

3. Best deal for your family: Bitdefender Once-a-Year Mega Sale

Bitdefender is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for businesses and individuals. Their Ultimate Security Suite is a comprehensive package that provides protection for up to 10 devices.

This package includes advanced features like antivirus, anti-ransomware, web protection, and more. It also includes identity protection so you can protect your personal information online, and a secure VPN so you can browse the web anonymously and safely.

Right now, Bitdefender is offering the Ultimate Security Suite for just $79.99 (a savings of $100) for 10 devices. This is a limited time offer, so be sure to take advantage of it before it expires. Upgrade your cybersecurity today and enjoy peace of mind knowing that your devices, network, and data are protected.

Investing in cybersecurity is an essential part of running a successful business in the digital age. Do not let a cyberattack jeopardize your company's future - take action today to protect your business and your customers.

Have fun shopping, and stay safe!