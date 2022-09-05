Not all security teams are born equal. Each organization has a different objective.

In cybersecurity, adopting a proactive approach is not just a buzzword. It actually is what makes the difference between staying behind attackers and getting ahead of them. And the solutions to do that do exist!

Most attacks succeed by taking advantage of common failures in their target's systems. Whether new or not, known, unknown, or even unknown, attacks leverage security gaps such as

unpatched or uncharted vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, out-of-date systems, expired certificates, human errors, etc.

As attackers rely on a range of automated offensive testing tools to scan their targets' attack surfaces and propagate inside their network, a purely reactive defensive stance based on detection and response is increasingly likely to be overwhelmed by an attack.

The logical tactical move is to emulate attackers' TTPs and behaviors beforehand by integrating attack simulation tools to continuously validate the impermeability of the attack surface as a whole, the efficacy of security controls, as well as access management and segmentation policies, etc.

As cyber attackers typically move on to the next target when they meet a challenge, organizations that have already implemented proactive tools and processes benefit twice. Run-of-the-mill cyber attackers are frustrated and deterred, and attackers targeting them specifically have to work much harder to find a way in without detection and progress unimpeded within the network.

These organizations' mature, forward-looking cyber security thinking puts them ahead of the curve in terms of impregnability.

Practically, there are different angles from which to look at and integrate attack simulation tools that can vary depending on your objectives, such as, for example.

► Boosting prevention capabilities

Using a Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) solution continuously validates your security controls efficacy, provides actionable remediation guidance for uncovered security gaps, and optimizes the remediation prioritization efforts in line with the attack success likelihood uncovered through attack simulations.