As ransomware infections have evolved from purely encrypting data to schemes such as double and triple extortion, a new attack vector is likely to set the stage for future campaigns.

Called Ransomware for IoT or R4IoT by Forescout, it's a "novel, proof-of-concept ransomware that exploits an IoT device to gain access and move laterally in an IT [information technology] network and impact the OT [operational technology] network."

This potential pivot is based on the rapid growth in the number of IoT devices as well as the convergence of IT and OT networks in organizations.

The ultimate goal of R4IoT is to leverage exposed and vulnerable IoT devices such as IP cameras to gain an initial foothold, followed by deploying ransomware in the IT network and taking advantage of poor operational security practices to hold mission-critical processes hostage.

"By compromising IoT, IT, and OT assets, R4IoT goes beyond the usual encryption and data exfiltration to cause physical disruption of business operations," the researchers said, thereby adding an additional layer of extortion to a traditional ransomware attack.

Put differently, R4IoT is a new kind of malware that brings together an IoT entry point and ransomware-related lateral movement and encryption on an IT network, causing an extended impact on both IT and OT networks.

In a hypothetical scenario, this could entail compromising a machine in the corporate network to not only drop ransomware but also retrieve additional payloads from a remote server to deploy cryptocurrency miners and launch denial-of-service (DoS) attacks against OT assets.

To mitigate both the likelihood and the impact of potential R4IoT incidents, organizations are recommended to identify and patch vulnerable devices, enforce network segmentation, implement strong password policies, and monitor HTTPS connections, FTP sessions, and network traffic.

"Ransomware has been the most prevalent threat of the past few years, and so far, it has mostly leveraged vulnerabilities in traditional IT equipment to cripple organizations," the researchers concluded.

"But new connectivity trends have added a number and a diversity of OT and IoT devices that have increased risk in nearly every business."