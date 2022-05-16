An unidentified threat actor has been linked to an actively in-development malware toolkit called the "Eternity Project" that lets professional and amateur cybercriminals buy stealers, clippers, worms, miners, ransomware, and a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) bot.

What makes this malware-as-a-service (MaaS) stand out is that besides using a Telegram channel to communicate updates about the latest features, it also employs a Telegram Bot that enables the purchasers to build the binary.

"The [threat actors] provide an option in the Telegram channel to customize the binary features, which provides an effective way to build binaries without any dependencies," researchers from Cyble said in a report published last week.

Each of the modules can be leased separately and provides paid access to a wide variety of functions -

Eternity Stealer ($260 for an annual subscription) - Siphon passwords, cookies, credit cards, browser cryptocurrency extensions, crypto wallets, VPN clients, and email apps from a victim's machine and sends them to the Telegram Bot

Eternity Miner ($90 as an annual subscription) - Abuse the computing resources of a compromised machine to mine cryptocurrency

Eternity Clipper ($110) - A crypto-clipping program that steals cryptocurrency during a transaction by substituting the original wallet address saved in the clipboard with the attacker's wallet address.

Eternity Ransomware ($490) - A 130kb ransomware executable to encrypt all of the users' files until a ransom is paid

Eternity Worm ($390) - A malware that propagates through USB Drives, local network shares, local files as well as via spam messages broadcasted on Discord and Telegram.

Eternity DDoS Bot (N/A) - The feature is said to be currently under development.

Cyble pointed out there are indications that the malware authors may be repurposing existing code related to DynamicStealer, which is available on GitHub, and trading it under a new moniker for profit.

It's worth noting that Jester Stealer, another malware that came to light in February 2022 and has since been put to use in phishing attacks against Ukraine, also utilizes the same GitHub repository for downloading TOR proxies, indicating possible links between the two threat actors.

The cybersecurity firm also said it "has observed a significant increase in cybercrime through Telegram channels and cybercrime forums where [threat actors] sell their products without any regulation."

Just last week, BlackBerry exposed the inner workings of a remote access trojan called DCRat (aka DarkCrystal RAT) that's available for sale at cheap prices on Russian hacking forums and uses a Telegram channel for sharing details regarding software and plugin updates.