QNAP

QNAP, Taiwanese maker of network-attached storage (NAS) devices, on Friday released security updates to patch nine security weaknesses, including a critical issue that could be exploited to take over an affected system.

"A vulnerability has been reported to affect QNAP VS Series NVR running QVR," QNAP said in an advisory. "If exploited, this vulnerability allows remote attackers to run arbitrary commands."

Tracked as CVE-2022-27588 (CVSS score: 9.8), the vulnerability has been addressed in QVR 5.1.6 build 20220401 and later. Credited with reporting the flaw is the Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center (JPCERT/CC).

Aside from the critical shortcoming, QNAP has also resolved three high-severity and five medium-severity bugs in its software -


