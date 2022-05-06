QNAP, Taiwanese maker of network-attached storage (NAS) devices, on Friday released security updates to patch nine security weaknesses, including a critical issue that could be exploited to take over an affected system.

"A vulnerability has been reported to affect QNAP VS Series NVR running QVR," QNAP said in an advisory. "If exploited, this vulnerability allows remote attackers to run arbitrary commands."

Tracked as CVE-2022-27588 (CVSS score: 9.8), the vulnerability has been addressed in QVR 5.1.6 build 20220401 and later. Credited with reporting the flaw is the Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center (JPCERT/CC).

Aside from the critical shortcoming, QNAP has also resolved three high-severity and five medium-severity bugs in its software -

CVE-2021-38693 (CVSS score: 5.3) - A path traversal vulnerability in thttpd affecting QNAP devices running QTS, QuTS hero, QuTScloud, and QVR Pro Appliance, leading to information disclosure

CVE-2021-44051 (CVSS score: 8.8) - A command injection vulnerability in QNAP devices running QTS, QuTS hero, and QuTScloud, resulting in arbitrary command execution

CVE-2021-44052 (CVSS score: 6.5) - An improper link resolution before file access ("link following") vulnerability in QNAP devices running QTS, QuTS hero, and QuTScloud, allowing attackers to read/write files in arbitrary file locations

CVE-2021-44053 (CVSS score: 5.7) - A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in QNAP devices running QTS, QuTS hero, and QuTScloud, leading to code injection

CVE-2021-44054 (CVSS score: 4.3) - An open redirect vulnerability in QNAP devices running QTS, QuTS hero, and QuTScloud, making it possible to redirect users to a rogue web pages

CVE-2021-44055 (CVSS score: 5.3) - A missing authorization vulnerability in QNAP devices running Video Station, allowing attackers to access data or perform unauthorized actions

CVE-2021-44056 (CVSS score: 7.1) - An improper authentication vulnerability in QNAP devices running Video Station, leading to system compromise