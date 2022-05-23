Fronton, a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) botnet that came to light in March 2020, is much more powerful than previously thought, per the latest research.

"Fronton is a system developed for coordinated inauthentic behavior on a massive scale," threat intelligence firm Nisos said in a report published last week.

"This system includes a web-based dashboard known as SANA that enables a user to formulate and deploy trending social media events en masse. The system creates these events that it refers to as Инфоповоды, 'newsbreaks,' utilizing the botnet as a geographically distributed transport."

The existence of Fronton, an IoT botnet, became public knowledge following revelations from BBC Russia and ZDNet in March 2020 after a Russian hacker group known as Digital Revolution published documents that it claimed were obtained after breaking into a subcontractor to the FSB, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

Further investigation has traced the analytical system to a Moscow-based company known as Zeroday Technologies (aka 0Dt), with links identified to a Russian hacker by the name of Pavel Sitnikov, who was arrested in March 2021 on charges of distributing malicious software via his Telegram channel.

Fronton functions as the backend infrastructure of the social media disinformation platform, offering an army of compromised IoT devices for staging DDoS attacks and information campaigns by communicating with a front-end server infrastructure over VPNs or the Tor anonymity network.

SANA, on the other hand, is designed to create fake social media persona accounts and manufacture newsbreaks, which refer to events that create information "noise" with the goal of shaping online discourse by means of a response model that allows the bots to react to the news in a "positive, negative, or neutral fashion."

What's more, the platform enables the operators to control the amount of likes, comments, and reactions a bot account can create as well as specify a numeric range of the number of friends such accounts should maintain. It also incorporates an "Albums" feature to store imagery for the bot accounts.

It's not immediately clear if the tool was ever used in real-world attacks, whether be it by the FSB or otherwise.

The findings come as Meta Platforms said it took steps against covert adversarial networks originating from Azerbaijan and Iran on its platform, by taking down the accounts and blocking their domains from being shared.

Cybersecurity company Mandiant, in an independent report published last week, revealed that actors aligned with nation-states such as Russia, Belarus, China, and Iran have mounted "concerted information operations" in the aftermath of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia-aligned operations, including those attributed to Russian, Belarusian, and pro-Russia actors, have thus far employed the widest array of tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to support tactical and strategic objectives, directly linked to the conflict itself," Mandiant noted.

"Meanwhile, pro-PRC and pro-Iran campaigns have leveraged the Russian invasion opportunistically to further progress long-held strategic objectives."