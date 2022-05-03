Cybersecurity researchers have detailed as many as five severe security flaws in the implementation of TLS protocol in several models of Aruba and Avaya network switches that could be abused to gain remote access to enterprise networks and steal valuable information.

The findings follow the March disclosure of TLStorm, a set of three critical flaws in APC Smart-UPS devices that could permit an attacker to take over control and, worse, physically damage the appliances.

IoT security firm Armis, which uncovered the shortcomings, noted that the design flaws can be traced back to a common source: a misuse of NanoSSL, a standards-based SSL developer suite from Mocana, a DigiCert subsidiary.

The new set of flaws, dubbed TLStorm 2.0, renders Aruba and Avaya network switches vulnerable to remote code execution vulnerabilities, enabling an adversary to commandeer the devices, move laterally across the network, and exfiltrate sensitive data.

Affected devices include Avaya ERS3500 Series, ERS3600 Series, ERS4900 Series, and ERS5900 Series as well as Aruba 5400R Series, 3810 Series, 2920 Series, 2930F Series, 2930M Series, 2530 Series, and 2540 Series.

Armis chalked up the flaws to an "edge case," a failure to adhere to guidelines pertaining to the NanoSSL library that could result in remote code execution. The list of remote code execution bugs is as follows -

CVE-2022-23676 (CVSS score: 9.1) - Two memory corruption vulnerabilities in the RADIUS client implementation of Aruba switches

(CVSS score: 9.1) - Two memory corruption vulnerabilities in the RADIUS client implementation of Aruba switches CVE-2022-23677 (CVSS score: 9.0) - NanoSSL misuse on multiple interfaces in Aruba switches

(CVSS score: 9.0) - NanoSSL misuse on multiple interfaces in Aruba switches CVE-2022-29860 (CVSS score: 9.8) - TLS reassembly heap overflow vulnerability in Avaya switches

(CVSS score: 9.8) - TLS reassembly heap overflow vulnerability in Avaya switches CVE-2022-29861 (CVSS score: 9.8) - HTTP header parsing stack overflow vulnerability in Avaya switches

(CVSS score: 9.8) - HTTP header parsing stack overflow vulnerability in Avaya switches HTTP POST request handling heap overflow vulnerability in a discontinued Avaya product line (no CVE)

"These research findings are significant as they highlight that the network infrastructure itself is at risk and exploitable by attackers, meaning that network segmentation alone is no longer sufficient as a security measure," Barak Hadad, head of research in engineering at Armis, said.

Organizations deploying impacted Avaya and Aruba devices are highly recommended to apply the patches to mitigate any potential exploit attempts.