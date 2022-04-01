Threat actor groups like Wizard Spider and Sandworm have been wreaking havoc over the past few years – developing and deploying cybercrime tools like Conti, Trickbot, and Ryuk ransomware. Most recently, Sandworm (suspected to be a Russian cyber-military unit) unleashed cyberattacks against Ukranian infrastructure targets.

To ensure cybersecurity providers are battle ready, MITRE Engenuity uses real-world attack scenarios and tactics implemented by threat groups to test security vendors' capabilities to protect against threats – the MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation. Each vendor's detections and capabilities are assessed within the context of the MITRE ATT&CK Framework.

This year, they used the tactics seen in Wizard Spider and Sandworm's during their evaluation simulations. And MITRE Engenuity didn't go easy on these participating vendors. As mentioned before – the stakes are too high, and risk is growing.

The 2022 results overview

To think about it simply, this MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation measured protection capabilities of 30 endpoint protection solutions. Two key measurements that are generated from the testing are Overall Detection and Overall Protection.

As one participating vendor, Cynet, explained in a blog post reviewing the results, "Overall Detection (What MITRE refer to as "Visibility") is the total number of attack steps detected across all 109 sub-steps. Overall Prevention (What MITRE refer to as "Protection") measures how early in the attack sequence the threat was detected so that subsequent steps could not execute. Both are important measurements and are indicative of a strong endpoint detection solution."

The graph below shows the 2022 participating vendors' overall detection and protection performance:

And here are the results in the form of a summary table:

How it works

MITRE ATT&CK uses a unique approach, testing 30 security vendors this year for their ability to protect against attacks that are currently happening in the wild. They do it by putting these vendors through a simulation in a controlled environment, creating an unbiased assessment of each vendor's platform and capabilities to detect and respond to threats.

The results of these evaluations are released at the end of every March and are intended to be used by security teams looking to bolster their security program, which often entails identifying a cybersecurity provider. The MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation tests specific capabilities using a public-facing methodology and provides an objective assessment without ranking each vendor's performance.

The interpretation of the results and determining which vendor performed the best is up to the reader to decide. And that's where things get tricky.

The MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation results are meant to be a helpful resource, and it behooves security leaders and executives to learn how to leverage these results. The difficulty is understanding what these results mean within the context of other vendors' performance.

The 2022 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation Results Webinar

As many security experts will tell you, interpreting this data is easier said than done. Cynet, one of the vendors that participated in this year's evaluation aims to bring some clarity to the confusion. The goal is to help organizations looking for a security provider use these results to assess which participating vendor's capabilities best align with their needs.

Cynet's CTO, Aviad Hasnis, will host this webinar series, starting on April 7, 2022. He'll explain how you can use the MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation results as a tool in your search for a security vendor in addition to sharing details specific to Cynet's performance.