The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) has warned of a new wave of social engineering campaigns delivering IcedID malware and leveraging Zimbra exploits with the goal of stealing sensitive information.

Attributing the IcedID phishing attacks to a threat cluster named UAC-0041, the agency said the infection sequence begins with an email containing a Microsoft Excel document (Мобілізаційний реєстр.xls or Mobilization Register.xls) that, when opened, prompts the users to enable macros, leading to the deployment of IcedID.

The information-stealing malware, also known as BokBot, has followed a similar trajectory to that of TrickBot, Emotet, and ZLoader, evolving from its earlier roots as a banking trojan to a full-fledged crimeware service that facilities the retrieval of next-stage implants such as ransomware.

The second set of targeted intrusions relate to a new threat group dubbed UAC-0097, with the email including a number of image attachments with a Content-Location header pointing to a remote server hosting a piece of JavaScript code that activates an exploit for a Zimbra cross-site scripting vulnerability (CVE-2018-6882).

In the final step of the attack chain, the injected rogue JavaScript is used to forward victims' emails to an email address under the threat actor's control, indicating a cyber espionage campaign.

The incursions are a continuation of malicious cyber activities targeting Ukraine since the start of the year. Recently, CERT-UA also disclosed that it had foiled a cyberattack by Russian adversaries to sabotage the operations of an unnamed energy provider in the country.


