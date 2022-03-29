SonicWall has released security updates to contain a critical flaw across multiple firewall appliances that could be weaponized by an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause a denial-of-service (DoS) condition.

Tracked as CVE-2022-22274 (CVSS score: 9.4), the issue has been described as a stack-based buffer overflow in the web management interface of SonicOS that could be triggered by sending a specially crafted HTTP request, leading to remote code execution or DoS.

The flaw impacts 31 different SonicWall Firewall devices running versions 7.0.1-5050 and earlier, 7.0.1-R579 and earlier, and 6.5.4.4-44v-21-1452 and earlier. ZiTong Wang of Hatlab has been credited with reporting the issue.

The network security company said it's not aware of any instance of active exploitation in the wild leveraging the weakness, and that no proof-of-concept (PoC) or malicious use of the vulnerability has been publicly reported to date.

That said, users of the affected appliances are recommended to apply the patches as soon as possible to mitigate potential threats. Until the fixes can be put in place, SonicWall is also recommending customers to limit SonicOS management access to trusted source IP addresses.

The advisory arrives as cybersecurity company Sophos cautioned that a critical authentication bypass vulnerability in its firewall product (CVE-2022-1040, CVSS score: 9.8) has been exploited in active attacks against select organizations in South Asia.