Stop tempting fate and take a look at our picks for the best antivirus programs on the market today.

Every year there are billions of malware attacks worldwide. And these threats are constantly evolving. So if you are not currently using antivirus software, or you still rely on some free software you downloaded back in 2017, you are putting your cybersecurity in serious jeopardy.

Need help picking out antivirus software? Well, we've got you covered. Below you can find our picks for the best antivirus products of 2021. But before we get to that, let's set a few things straight so we're all on the same page.

When we talk about antivirus products, we're really talking about anti-malware products. Malware is a catchall term that refers to any malicious program created to damage, disrupt, or take charge of a computer. Types of malware include not only viruses but spyware, trojan horses, ransomware, adware, and scareware.

Any good antivirus product in 2021 must be able to detect and remove all forms of malware on your computer or server. Meanwhile, additional features to look for include identity monitoring and alerts, financial loss or identity theft insurance, and some form of browsing protection, such as a VPN, malicious URL blocking, website rating, and phishing protection.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at those recommendations…

Malwarebytes is one of the most trusted names in malware protection, but for years it was only an add-on program that assistedyour primary antivirus software. Now that's no longer the case. These days Malwarebytes Premium is a full-blown antivirus program. And it's really good.

Malwarebytes offers top-of-the-line malware detection and removal, very fast scans, and outstanding protection from phishing sites and malicious URLs. If top-notch security and performance are your biggest priorities, and you're not interested in bonus features like VPNs or password managers, Malwarebytes is an excellent choice.

Click here to buy .

Everyone knows Norton Antivirus , and for good reason. It is perennially one of the best all-around antivirus programs out there.

Norton Antivirus Plus gives you top-notch malware detection and removal that works on the latest viruses, spyware, and ransomware, plus website ratings, malicious URL blocking, phishing protection, and bonus features like a password manager and cloud backup.

For all that protection you do have to pay a premium price, but right now Norton is running some pretty awesome deals on the first year subscription price.

Click here to buy .

McAfee is another name that everybody knows. Their antivirus engine is among the best in the business, and premium subscriptions come with a ton of features, including a robust firewall, malicious URL blocking, phishing protection, a password manager, a file shredder, a VPN, and even identity theft monitoring.

Running a full scan can take a long time, but McAffee's pricing beats its closest competitors, and the base McAfee Plus subscription includes protection for up to five devices.

Click here to buy .

If you're looking for the best mix of performance and value, look no further than the Trend Micro Premium Security Suite .

They offer good multilayered protection against malware, outstanding phishing protection, and malicious URL blocking, and bonus features like a VPN and a password manager. But best of all, with the Trend Micro Premium Security Suite you can protect up to 10 devices.

Click here to buy .

Lookout Premium offers pretty good malware and browsing protection, and these days pretty good is a whole lot better than nothing.

But what really sets this product apart is its premium identity protection. With Lookout Premium, in addition to antivirus features, you get identity and financial monitoring, data breach alerts, social media monitoring, lost wallet assistance, 24/7 identity restoration support, and a $1,000,000 identity protection insurance policy.

And it's all way cheaper than you would expect.

Click here to buy .

If you want an antivirus product specifically designed for Macs, MacKeeper is the way to go. Not only does it offer fast and effective mac-specific malware protection, but it also comes with an integrated VPN and performance optimization features that declutter your computer.

The only problem with MacKeeper is that it is kind of pricey. But if you own a Mac, you're probably used to that.

Click here to buy.

Last but not least we have DefenceByte . While this product doesn't have a lot of bonus features, it does offer robust protection against all forms of malware. And it is one of the cheapest services that protects both individual computers as well as servers and networks.

So if you're running a business, this is one product you definitely need to check out.