Instagram earlier this week introduced a new "Security Checkup" feature that aims to keep accounts safe and help users—whose accounts may have been compromised—to recover them.

In order to gain access to accounts, users will be prompted to perform a series of steps, which include checking recent login activity, reviewing profile information, and updating contact details such as phone numbers or email.

Additionally, the Facebook-owned company is also "strongly" recommending users to turn on two-factor authentication for extra security and preventing unauthorized logins.

On that front, Instagram also said it would allow users in selected countries to use their WhatsApp numbers to authenticate their accounts.

Stressing that "Instagram will never send you a [direct message]," the social media platform cautioned users to be on the lookout for scams, wherein malicious accounts reach out via DMs to try and access sensitive information like account passwords under the pretext of warning that the account may be banned for violating policies around intellectual property.

"If Instagram ever wants to reach you about your account, we will do so via the 'Emails from Instagram' tab in your settings, which is the only place you will find direct and authentic communication from us on the app," the company said.