InfoSec leaders tend to be a specific type. Their jobs require them to think of possible threats, take actions that may not pay immediate results, plan for unknown security risks, and react quickly when emergencies arise, often before the morning's first coffee.

The high-stakes position also means that CISOs need to keep their knowledge and skills sharp – you can never really know what's around the corner.

So, what can security leaders do to make sure they're prepared and hone their skills ahead of the next inevitable threat? Now, they can test themselves and their knowledge at a new website, 'The CISO Challenge' (visit it here). The website, launched by XDR provider Cynet, aims to let information security leaders test their cybersecurity mettle.

The website features a challenge for InfoSec leaders (and those who are looking to become one) to test their knowledge in an exciting, high-stakes, realistic series of scenarios.

The challenge consists of 25 scenarios based on real-time and complex situations that security leaders face in the course of their jobs. They also compete against other security leaders for a grand prize of $5,000.

Some of the topics covered in the 25 scenarios include:

Compliance and regulation

Risk Assessment and Management

Measurements and Metrics

Security Awareness and Training

Audit and Governance

Architecture

Threat and Vulnerability Management

Incident Management

How do you respond?

The CISO challenge website launched on May 5th, 2021, and runs a competition until 11:59 pm on May 21st (after which it will be open for anyone to participate, just without a competition involved).

The competition aims to test security executives' knowledge, response capabilities, and creative solutions when it comes to some of the most common (and uncommon) issues facing their field.

In short, the company aims to put security leaders' knowledge through the wringer and make them think outside the box to find the right answers to the questions posted.

Most importantly, the challenge is an exciting, engaging way for CISOs to engage with their peers and expand their knowledge and perspective by offering unique solutions to the questions at hand. The challenge features questions of varying difficulty levels and will dare CISOs to test their mettle in a game where they don't hold all the answers and the odds are not in their favor.

The CISO challenge website will also feature a leaderboard where contestants can see how they performed against their peers.

The challenge will run from May 5th to May 21st, and the winner, along with all the questions posted and their answers, will be revealed at the end of it. Visitors will also be able to continue answering the challenge after the competition ends, though not for a prize.

You can learn more about the challenge, as well as register to participate, at the link here.