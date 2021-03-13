At long last, top companies are starting to take cybersecurity seriously. As a consequence, technical recruiters are looking for people with hacking skills and certifications to prove it.

CompTIA is seen as the gold standard when it comes to cybersecurity exams, with several certifications to choose from.

If you would like to scoop them all, The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle is worth your attention. This collection of courses offers 111 hours of video tutorials, working towards four certifications: Security+, CySA+, CASP, and PenTest+.

The content in this bundle is worth $1,180 — but The Hacker News has partnered with iCollege to bring the price crashing down.

Special Offer — Right now, you can get lifetime access to all four courses for just $29.99. This is the final reduction on this bundle, so you won't get a better price!

Whether you want to become a cybersecurity specialist or just build a strong technical résumé, taking CompTIA exams is a smart move. This bundle helps you fly through the tests and pick up some practical knowledge along the way.

Through concise video tutorials, you discover how to implement cryptographic techniques, plan penetration tests, conduct network analysis, and mitigate risk in any workplace environment.

The training comes from iCollege, an e-learning company that has been delivering high-quality content for 17 years.

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: desktop & mobile

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

Any device with basic specifications

Sound good? Head over to the deal page now to grab the training for just $29.99.