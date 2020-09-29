I am sure that many of you have by now heard of a recently disclosed critical Windows server vulnerability—called Zerologon —that could let hackers completely take over enterprise networks.

For those unaware, in brief, all supported versions of the Windows Server operating systems are vulnerable to a critical privilege escalation bug that resides in the Netlogon Remote Control Protocol for Domain Controllers.

In other words, the underlying vulnerability (CVE-2020-1472) could be exploited by an attacker to compromise Active Directory services, and eventually, the Windows domain without requiring any authentication.

What's worse is that a proof-of-concept exploit for this flaw was released to the public last week, and immediately after, attackers started exploiting the weakness against unpatched systems in the wild.

As described in our coverage based on a technical analysis published by Cynet security researchers, the underlying issue is Microsoft's implementation of AES-CFB8, where it failed to use unique, random salts for these Netlogon messages.

The attacker needs to send a specially crafted string of zeros in Netlogon messages to change the domain controller's password stored in the Active Directory.

