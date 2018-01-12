"OSX/MaMi isn't particularly advanced - but does alter infected systems in rather nasty and persistent ways," Patrick said.

"By installing a new root certificate and hijacking the DNS servers, the attackers can perform a variety of nefarious actions such as man-in-the-middle'ing traffic (perhaps to steal credentials, or inject ads)" or to insert cryptocurrency mining scripts into web pages.

Take screenshots

Generate simulated mouse events

Perhaps persist as a launch item

Download and upload files

Execute commands

The motive, author(s) behind the malware, and how it is spreading are currently unknown.