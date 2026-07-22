Security leaders who build fast, visible paths to AI adoption are becoming the most valued partners in their organizations. AI governance done right gives security teams the visibility they need, employees the tools they want, and CISOs the strategic influence they have earned.

According to McKinsey's State of AI report, 76 percent of employees now use AI in some capacity at work, up from 55 percent the year before. Writing assistants, coding copilots, meeting summarizers, AI-powered research tools: they are woven into daily work. Most were never reviewed by security.

The conventional response is restriction. An application appears, the security team blocks it, employees find a workaround within days, and the cycle repeats. It comes down to speed: the approval path moves slower than the pace of AI releases. When the official route takes six weeks, and a workaround takes six minutes, most employees will choose the workaround.

Technology gets adopted because people find it useful. Governance that ignores that human behavior will always be routed around. The cycle of blocking and workarounds happens when policy is designed without accounting for the people it governs. The security leaders breaking that cycle have already changed the path.

Governance as an Enablement Function

When a business unit wants to deploy a new AI capability, the first call goes to security. That happens because security proved it could move fast and add value. The teams earning that reputation built AI governance around one idea: give employees a clear, fast path to access approved tools, request new ones, and understand why the guidelines exist.

That reputation compounds. CISOs who build it find themselves in strategy conversations at the planning stage, before decisions are locked, where their input actually shapes the outcome.

The foundation is a current inventory: which AI tools are running, who relies on them, and what data each one can access. OAuth audits of connected apps and browser-native monitoring build that picture quickly. Without it, governance is guesswork.

The Policy, Reasoning, and Speed

An effective AI acceptable use policy does four things: lists approved tools with a clear path to access them, defines which data categories stay out of AI tools entirely, confirms training opt-out status for every approved tool, and gives employees a process for requesting new ones with a turnaround time.

The element that gets skipped most often is the reasoning. An employee who understands why connecting a productivity tool to Google Workspace can hand an entire shared drive to a third-party vendor carries that judgment into every future decision. That reasoning is what converts a rule employees read once into a habit they apply for years.

Publish the approved list. Set a turnaround time and keep it. Organizations that do this see shadow AI usage decline on its own. Employees with a fast official path have little reason to find another one.

The Seat at the Table

The security teams earning a seat at the strategy table are the ones who approached governance as a design problem. They started by asking how to make the secure path the one employees want to use, rather than focusing on how to control the AI tools they were already using.

When you build from that understanding, you end up with something rules alone cannot produce. Employees use the system willingly, and the organization starts to see security as the team that understands both people and risk.

AI adoption is accelerating regardless of what any governance effort does. The security leaders keeping pace are the ones who started with the right question.

Adaptive Security's AI Governance product gives security teams real-time visibility into every AI tool and shadow app running across their organization, with automated policies and just-in-time employee coaching built in. Learn more at adaptivesecurity.com.