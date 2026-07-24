The threat actors behind the Golden Chickens malware-as-a-service (MaaS) ecosystem have resurfaced with four new malware families, indicating that the operators are showing no signs of stopping despite extensive public disclosures into their inner workings.

The malware families in question are: TinyEgg, ChonkyChicken, a modularized variant of ChonkyChicken, and a modified web browser credential theft utility codenamed ChromEggscalator. Recorded Future's Insikt Group is tracking the group under the moniker TAG-195.

TAG-195 is a financially motivated malware-as-a-service (MaaS) developer whose tooling has been previously linked to TAG-127 as an operator and customer. The threat intelligence company said it has also observed TAG-127 deploying TinyEgg via ClickFix-style social engineering campaigns that trick unsuspecting users into manually executing malicious commands.

"The four new families indicate an architectural transition and evolution in the TAG-195 MaaS ecosystem," Recorded Future said. "All four families share a common set of architectural traits: consistent command-and-control mechanisms, a shared persistence approach, string obfuscation, and execution via the same delivery model."

A brief description of each of the tools is as follows -

TinyEgg, a lightweight initial-access backdoor providing host profiling, interactive shell access, and persistence management

ChonkyChicken, a fully featured implant that expands on TinyEgg with browser credential theft, live browser session control using Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP), credential-backed remote execution, network reconnaissance, and sustained surveillance

A modularized version of ChonkyChicken that introduces a controller-and-plugin architecture that enables the controller to request and load 14 discrete capability modules on demand instead of embedding the entire functionality in the implant

ChromEggscalator, a successor to TerraStealerV2 and a modified version of a publicly available Chrome encryption-bypass tool called ChromElevator

The shift is a sign that Golden Chickens, also called Venom Spider, is actively refining its arsenal through active development, while deliberately moving to modular, operator-driven tooling for defense evasion.

Associated with a malware family called More_eggs, the threat actor's tools have been put to use by other cybercrime groups like Cobalt Group (aka Cobalt Gang), Evilnum, and FIN6. Another threat actor associated with the Golden Chickens MaaS is TAG-127, which uses ClickFix or VenomLNK as delivery methods.

Attack chains have been found to leverage ClickFix lures to execute OCX payloads downloaded from attacker-controlled staging infrastructure, resulting in the installation of TinyEgg. The malware's functionality is limited to initial access and profiling functions, with all post-exploitation capability passed on to ChonkyChicken. TinyEgg is also designed to terminate execution if sandbox and automated analysis environments are detected.

The malware establishes connections with a C2 server using WebSockets to facilitate an interactive command shell, run operator-supplied input to the active shell session commands, send the output back to the controller, and stage OCX payloads.

The modular version of ChonkyChicken, on the other hand, supports 14 different components that are fetched from the C2 infrastructure as needed, allowing the operators to selectively deliver certain functionality on the fly that monolithic malware architectures cannot easily support without an update mechanism. The 14 modules enable the following functions -

Process management

Screen capture and monitor enumeration

File manipulation

Command execution

Network reconnaissance

Domain-based reconnaissance

Clipboard capture

Keylogging

Audio capture

Idle time check

HTTP/S request via host

Browser theft via ChromEggscalator

Persistence management

The modular version also supports a module named "wtrack" whose purpose remains unknown. This suggests the addition of an active capability under development.

"TAG-195's transition to a modular architecture almost certainly reduces the base implant's static detection exposure, and likely also reflects commercial incentives inherent to the MaaS model, including the ability to provision capabilities selectively to operators, limit exposure if a customer is compromised, and serve a broader range of operational requirements," the cybersecurity company said.