Identities are the latest sweet spot for cybercriminals, now heavily targeting SaaS applications that are especially vulnerable in this attack vector.

The use of SaaS applications involves a wide range of identities, including human and non-human, such as service accounts, API keys, and OAuth authorizations. Consequently, any identity in a SaaS app can create an opening for cybercriminals to compromise, leading to data breaches, compliance violations, and financial losses.

Many safeguards have been developed to better protect human identities, including multi-factor identification and single sign-on (SSO). These measures can protect enterprises against attacks using stolen credentials, such as password sprays.

Protecting non-human identities is more challenging, as MFA and SSO are usually not feasible with accounts that are not associated with any individual employee. Non-human accounts are also more sensitive since they come with the high privileges needed for integration activities. Cybersecurity for non-human entities requires different tactics, including monitoring tools to detect abnormal behavior indicative of different types of suspicious activity.

Despite the risks, the activity of non-human accounts is often overlooked. For non-human identities, advanced methods such as automated security checks must be deployed to detect unusual activity. Tools such as ITDR provide a defensive layer to help boost identity fabric to protect enterprises from attacks.

The new attack surface: Discover how identities, including human users, service accounts, and API keys, are being exploited by cybercriminals.

Identity-centric threats: Understand the unique risks posed by compromised identities within your SaaS environment.

Managing Identities: Learn how to detect Identity threats through SSPM and ITDR

