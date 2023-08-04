Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions are widely acknowledged as the gold standard for securing critical privileged accounts. However, many security and identity teams face inherent obstacles during the PAM journey, hindering these solutions from reaching their full potential. These challenges deprive organizations of the resilience they seek, making it essential to address them effectively.

Discover how you can enhance your PAM strategy in our upcoming webinar: "Solving the Top 5 PAM Pain Points Plaguing Identity Teams," featuring Yiftach Keshet from Silverfort. Reserve your spot now [Register here] to gain invaluable insights.

Gain insights into:

Key Challenges: Identify the primary challenges identity teams encounter when implementing PAM solutions. Solutions & Approaches: Discover different strategies to effectively overcome these challenges and enhance your security posture. Unified Identity Protection: Learn how combining Unified Identity Protection with PAM solutions delivers comprehensive protection for all administrative accounts. Real-time Threat Protection: Unveil how PAM can provide real-time defense against identity threats targeting admin credentials.

Unveil the critical PAM security gaps that threaten the actual protection provided by PAM solutions. Each of these gaps becomes a prime target for threat actors seeking to exploit lateral movement and execute ransomware attacks. Our webinar will not only expose these challenges but also present you with actionable options to confront and conquer them.

UPCOMING WEBINAR Sensitive Accounts: Learn PAM Security Strategies Overcome PAM challenges and safeguard sensitive accounts with innovative strategies. Join Today

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to enhance your organization's security posture. Secure your spot now [Register here] and get ready to make PAM great again!