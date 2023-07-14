Zimbra has warned of a critical zero-day security flaw in its email software that has come under active exploitation in the wild.

"A security vulnerability in Zimbra Collaboration Suite Version 8.8.15 that could potentially impact the confidentiality and integrity of your data has surfaced," the company said in an advisory.

It also said that the issue has been addressed and that it's expected to be delivered in the July patch release. Additional details about the flaw are currently unavailable.

In the interim, it is urging customers to apply a manual fix to eliminate the attack vector -

Take a backup of the file /opt/zimbra/jetty/webapps/zimbra/m/momoveto Edit this file and go to line number 40 Update the parameter value as: <input name="st" type="hidden" value="${fn:escapeXml(param.st)}"/> Before the update, the line appeared as: <input name="st" type="hidden" value="${param.st}"/>

While the company did not disclose details of active exploitation, Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG) researcher Maddie Stone said it discovered the cross-site scripting (XSS) flaw being abused in the wild as part of a targeted attack. TAG researcher Clément Lecigne has been credited with discovering and reporting the bug.

The disclosure comes as Cisco released patches to remediate a critical flaw in its SD-WAN vManage software (CVE-2023-20214, CVSS score: 9.1) that could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to gain read permissions or limited write permissions to the configuration of an affected Cisco SD-WAN vManage instance.

"A successful exploit could allow the attacker to retrieve information from and send information to the configuration of the affected Cisco vManage instance," the company said.

The vulnerability has been addressed in versions 20.6.3.4, 20.6.4.2, 20.6.5.5, 20.9.3.2, 20.10.1.2, and 20.11.1.2. The networking equipment major said it's not aware of any malicious use of the flaw.