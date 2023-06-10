Progress Software, the company behind the MOVEit Transfer application, has released patches to address brand new SQL injection vulnerabilities affecting the file transfer solution that could enable the theft of sensitive information.

"Multiple SQL injection vulnerabilities have been identified in the MOVEit Transfer web application that could allow an unauthenticated attacker to gain unauthorized access to the MOVEit Transfer database," the company said in an advisory released on June 9, 2023.

"An attacker could submit a crafted payload to a MOVEit Transfer application endpoint which could result in modification and disclosure of MOVEit database content."

The flaws, which impact all versions of the service, have been addressed in MOVEit Transfer versions 2021.0.7 (13.0.7), 2021.1.5 (13.1.5), 2022.0.5 (14.0.5), 2022.1.6 (14.1.6), and 2023.0.2 (15.0.2). All MOVEit Cloud instances have been fully patched.

Cybersecurity firm Huntress has been credited with discovering and reporting the vulnerabilities as part of a code review. Progress Software said it has not observed indications of the newly discovered flaws being exploited in the wild.

The development comes as the previously reported MOVEit Transfer vulnerability (CVE-2023-34362) has come under heavy exploitation to drop web shells on targeted systems.

The activity has been attributed to the notorious Cl0p ransomware gang, which has a track record of orchestrating data theft campaigns and exploiting zero-day bugs in various managed file transfer platforms since December 2020.

Corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll also found evidence that the cybercrime gang had been experimenting with ways to exploit CVE-2023-34362 as far back as July 2021, as well as devising methods to extract data from compromised MOVEit servers since at least April 2022.

Much of the malicious reconnaissance and testing activity in July 2021 is said to have been manual in nature, before switching to an automated mechanism in April 2022 for probing multiple organizations and collecting information.

"It appears that the Clop threat actors had the MOVEit Transfer exploit completed at the time of the GoAnywhere event and chose to execute the attacks sequentially instead of in parallel," the company said. "These findings highlight the significant planning and preparation that likely precede mass exploitation events."

The Cl0p actors have also issued an extortion notice to affected companies, urging them to contact the group by June 14, 2023, or have their stolen information published on the data leak site.