The stakes are high when it comes to cybersecurity. No longer are we dealing with unskilled hackers trying to break into corporate systems with brute force. Today, cybercriminals are using highly sophisticated methods like social engineering, spear phishing, and BEC to target users directly and log in with valid credentials.

This is why the identity perimeter has become a critical battleground in the fight against cyberattacks. But, many businesses are still relying on outdated security strategies and tools, leaving their users and sensitive systems exposed.

Dor Dali, Head of Research at Cyolo

Here's what you can expect from the webinar:

A deep dive into what the identity perimeter is and why it should be a critical focus point of your security strategy

Practical tips and advice on how to secure your identity perimeter, including how to deal with the challenges that may arise

An explanation of why Zero Trust Access is the best defense against today's advanced and highly targeted cyberattacks

A comparison of ZTNA platforms, including the key differences and why it's essential to choose a solution that covers all environments (cloud, on-premises, hybrid) and includes key visibility and access controls.

