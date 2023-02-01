A new exploit has been devised to "unenroll" enterprise- or school-managed Chromebooks from administrative control.

Enrolling ChromeOS devices makes it possible to enforce device policies as set by the organization via the Google Admin console, including the features that are available to users.

"Each enrolled device complies with the policies you set until you wipe or deprovision it," Google states in its documentation.

That's where the exploit – dubbed Shady Hacking 1nstrument Makes Machine Enrollment Retreat aka SH1MMER – comes in, allowing users to bypass these admin restrictions.

The method is also a reference to shim, a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) disk image used by service center technicians to reinstall the operating system and run diagnosis and repair programs.

The Google-signed shim image is a "combination of existing Chrome OS factory bundle components" – namely a release image, a toolkit, and the firmware, among others – that can be flashed to a USB drive.

A Chromebook can then be booted in developer mode with the drive image to invoke the recovery options. A shim image can either be universal or specific to a Chromebook board.

SH1MMER takes advantage of a modified RMA shim image to create a recovery media for the Chromebook and writes it to a USB stick. Doing so requires an online builder to download the patched version of the RMA shim with the exploit.

The next step entails launching the recovery mode on the Chromebook and plugging the USB stick containing the image into the device to display an altered recovery menu that enables users to completely unenroll the machine.

"It will now behave entirely as if it is a personal computer and no longer contain spyware or blocker extensions," the Mercury Workshop team, which came up with the exploit, said.

"RMA shims are a factory tool allowing certain authorization functions to be signed, but only the KERNEL partitions are checked for signatures by the firmware," the team further elaborated. "We can edit the other partitions to our will as long as we remove the forced readonly bit on them."

Additionally, the SH1MMER menu can be used to re-enroll the device, enable USB boot, open a bash shell, and even allow root-level access to the ChromeOS operating system.

The Hacker News has reached out to Google for comment, and we will update the story if we hear back.