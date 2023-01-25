LastPass-owner GoTo (formerly LogMeIn) on Tuesday disclosed that unidentified threat actors were able to steal encrypted backups of some customers' data along with an encryption key for some of those backups in a November 2022 incident.

The breach, which targeted a third-party cloud storage service, impacted Central, Pro, join.me, Hamachi, and RemotelyAnywhere products, the company said.

"The affected information, which varies by product, may include account usernames, salted and hashed passwords, a portion of multi-factor Authentication (MFA) settings, as well as some product settings and licensing information," GoTo's Paddy Srinivasan said.

Additionally, MFA settings pertaining to a subset of its Rescue and GoToMyPC customers were impacted, although there is no evidence that the encrypted databases associated with the two services were exfiltrated.

The company did not disclose how many users were impacted, but said it's directly contacting the victims to provide additional information and recommend certain "actionable steps" to secure their accounts.

GoTo has also taken the step of resetting the passwords of affected users and requiring them to reauthorize MFA settings. It further said it's migrating their accounts to an enhanced identity management platform that claims to offer more robust security.

The enterprise software provider emphasized that it does store full credit card details and that it does not collect personal information such as dates of birth, addresses, and Social Security numbers.

The announcement comes nearly two months after both GoTo and LastPass disclosed "unusual activity within a third-party cloud storage service" that's shared by the two platforms.

LastPass, in December 2022, also revealed that the digital burglary leveraged information stolen from an earlier breach that took place in August and enabled the adversary to steal a massive stash of customer data, including a backup of their encrypted password vaults.

The obtained information was "used to target another employee, obtaining credentials and keys which were used to access and decrypt some storage volumes within the cloud-based storage service," it noted.