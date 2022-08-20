With more data stored in the cloud than ever before, now is a good time to get into cybersecurity. Many top corporations are looking for new talent, and even junior professionals can earn $80,000 or more. The only barrier to entry is education. How do you learn about security protocols and white hat hacking?

Enter the All-In-One 2022 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle. This collection of 18 courses provides the perfect launchpad for your new career, and readers of The Hacker News can currently grab it at a massive discount.

Reader Offer — This collection of 18 courses is worth $3,284. But for a limited time, you can get lifetime access to all the training for only $42.99!

Knowledge is everything in the world of cybersecurity. The more skills you acquire, the more doors will open within the industry.

This bundle helps you fill your résumé, with 1,686 individual tutorials covering a wide range of topics. You don't need any technical background in order to take the courses, and you should come away with a long list of professional skills.

The line-up covers ethical hacking with Python 3, NMAP, OWASP ZAP, Burp Suite, and other top tools. You also learn how to secure your own system with Kali Linux, lock down servers with BitNinja, and understand the various protocols in network security.

All the courses come from top instructors, such as Aleksa Tamburkovski — a professional penetration tester with five years of experience in the industry and many years of hacking before that. His courses have earned him a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from previous students.

Order today for just $42.99 to get lifetime on-demand access to all 18 courses on desktop and mobile devices, normally worth a total of $3,284.

Prices subject to change