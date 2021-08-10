Adobe on Tuesday shipped security updates to remediate multiple critical vulnerabilities in its Magento e-commerce platform that could be abused by an attacker to execute arbitrary code and take control of a vulnerable system.

The issues affect 2.3.7, 2.4.2-p1, 2.4.2, and earlier versions of Magento Commerce, and 2.3.7, 2.4.2-p1, and all prior versions of Magento Open Source edition. Of the 26 flaws addressed, 20 are rated critical, and six are rated Important in severity. None of the vulnerabilities fixed this month by Adobe are listed as publicly known or under active attack at the time of release.

The most concerning of the bugs are as follows -

CVE-2021-36021, CVE-2021-36024, CVE-2021-36025, CVE-2021-36034, CVE-2021-36035, CVE-2021-36040, CVE-2021-36041, and CVE-2021-36042 (CVSS score: 9.1) - Arbitrary code execution due to improper input validation

(CVSS score: 9.1) - Arbitrary code execution due to improper input validation CVE-2021-36022 and CVE-2021-36023 (CVSS score: 9.1) - Arbitrary code execution due to OS command injection

(CVSS score: 9.1) - Arbitrary code execution due to OS command injection CVE-2021-36028 and CVE-2021-36033 (CVSS score: 9.1) - Arbitrary code execution due to XML injection

(CVSS score: 9.1) - Arbitrary code execution due to XML injection CVE-2021-36036 (CVSS score: 9.1) - Arbitrary code execution due to improper access control

(CVSS score: 9.1) - Arbitrary code execution due to improper access control CVE-2021-36029 (CVSS score: 9.1) - Security feature bypass

(CVSS score: 9.1) - Security feature bypass CVE-2021-36032 (CVSS score: 8.3) - Privilege escalation

(CVSS score: 8.3) - Privilege escalation CVE-2021-36020 (CVSS score: 8.2) - Arbitrary code execution due to XML injection

(CVSS score: 8.2) - Arbitrary code execution due to XML injection CVE-2021-36043 (CVSS score: 8.0) - Arbitrary code execution due to server-side request forgery (SSRF)

(CVSS score: 8.0) - Arbitrary code execution due to server-side request forgery (SSRF) CVE-2021-36044 (CVSS score: 7.5) - Application denial-of-service

(CVSS score: 7.5) - Application denial-of-service CVE-2021-36030 (CVSS score: 7.5) - Security feature bypass

(CVSS score: 7.5) - Security feature bypass CVE-2021-36031 (CVSS score: 7.2) - Arbitrary code execution due to path traversal

Successful exploitation of the aforementioned pre-authentication vulnerabilities could be abused by an adversary to escalate privileges and run malicious code, thus enabling the threat actor to seize control of a Magento site and its server.

Users are highly advised to move quickly to download the appropriate patches and install them to mitigate the risks associated with the flaws.