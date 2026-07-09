AI has changed how fast attacks move. Work that once took an attacker days now takes minutes. Using models like Mythos, attackers write tailored bait, pick targets, test what lands, and jump to the next host before your team clears the first alert.

That is the gap, and it is not your fault. The tools and runbooks most teams run on were built for attackers who work at human speed. AI-driven attacks do not, and they run at scale. Save your seat for the free webinar, "Outpacing Mythos: How to Fight Back Against AI-Powered Attacks."

In one hour, we take the attack apart. You see how AI-powered attacks get in, what they do once they are inside, and why network-based defenses keep landing a step behind. No slideware theory, just the mechanics, so the next campaign looks familiar instead of surprising.

Then the useful part: stopping it. You leave with three moves that do real work, not three more products to babysit.

Shrink what the attacker can reach. Cut exposed entry points and enforce least-privilege access everywhere, so there is less to find.

Cut exposed entry points and enforce least-privilege access everywhere, so there is less to find. Kill lateral movement by design. Drop network-based trust and allow only the connections users and workloads actually need.

Drop network-based trust and allow only the connections users and workloads actually need. Catch it early. Plant tripwires that AI attacks set off, firing automated containment before a foothold becomes an incident.

Zscaler's Olivia Vort shows how to put this into practice with a Zero Trust approach built for machine speed. Register free and pressure-test your stack before an AI attack does it for you.

You walk out with a blueprint you can use Monday: what to fix first, what to tighten, and how to cut risk fast without buying another tool or adding more noise to the queue.

Attackers are not waiting for you to catch up. Spend one hour finding your gaps on your terms, before someone else finds them on theirs. Grab your spot. It is free, and it fills up.